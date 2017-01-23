Columbus man allegedly kidnaps woman;...

Columbus man allegedly kidnaps woman; emotionally damages 2-year-old twins

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A pair of 2-year-old twin boys ran to Columbus police officers shaking with fear after a man kidnapped their mother and left them alone at their Pembrook Drive apartment, according to testimony Monday in Columbus Recorder's Court. Desmond Savante Grant, who was identified as the 23-year-old assailant, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree cruelty to children and one count each of kidnapping, theft by taking motor vehicle, simple battery, theft by taking, obstructing a 911 call and driving with a suspended license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 21 min General ZodPuppet 257
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 23 min Dell Gamble 13
News Severe weather, tornadoes possible in Chattahoo... 24 min Rick James 24
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 43 min General Zod 3,816
Debt 1 hr nazi4us 4
News City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf... 21 hr General Zod 3
News Music promoter files complaints against Columbu... 22 hr General Zod 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,186,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC