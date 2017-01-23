Columbus man allegedly kidnaps woman; emotionally damages 2-year-old twins

A pair of 2-year-old twin boys ran to Columbus police officers shaking with fear after a man kidnapped their mother and left them alone at their Pembrook Drive apartment, according to testimony Monday in Columbus Recorder's Court. Desmond Savante Grant, who was identified as the 23-year-old assailant, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree cruelty to children and one count each of kidnapping, theft by taking motor vehicle, simple battery, theft by taking, obstructing a 911 call and driving with a suspended license.

