Columbus liquor store owner talks about lawmaker shot on Victory Drive
Harish Bherida owns of the 30th Avenue Liquor Store, which is two doors down from the Foxes Cinema where Georgia Rep. Gerald Greene was shot Thursday afternoon. Laura Coray was taking her 16-month-old daughter Elyza downtown Thursday when the little girl decided she was ready for a little adventure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time for Gov Center to retire?
|9 min
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|12
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|4 hr
|General Zod
|61
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|5 hr
|General Zod
|3,889
|Butch Anthony puts his mark on classic Bo Bartl...
|5 hr
|General Zod
|24
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|5 hr
|General Zod
|337
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|8 hr
|General D Zod
|3
|Word Association (May '15)
|8 hr
|General D Zod
|515
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC