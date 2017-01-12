Columbus group creates new foster care facility for boys who need homes
The Southern Living Academy, 4225 Alton St., is a new 16-bed residential facility for boys in the Muscogee County foster care system. Founders hope to open the facility in February 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
