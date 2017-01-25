Columbus government makes final payme...

Columbus government makes final payment after controversial lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Columbus city leaders voted to resolve the potential final chapter in a controversial lawsuit between the former Muscogee County Sheriff and city government. According to city attorney Clifton Fay, a Muscogee Count Superior Court judge ordered the council to pay this latest installment to lawyers representing former Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf... 30 min Will Dockery 5
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 34 min Will Dockery 3,860
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 38 min Will Dockery 44
News Butch Anthony puts his mark on classic Bo Bartl... 7 hr The Real Zod 14
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 8 hr The Real GJ Zod 303
News Severe weather, tornadoes possible in Chattahoo... 8 hr The Real GJ Zod 52
News Tompkins defeats Darr for Muscogee County sheriff 15 hr Dell Gamble. 7
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,512 • Total comments across all topics: 278,265,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC