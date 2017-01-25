Columbus government makes final payment after controversial lawsuit
Columbus city leaders voted to resolve the potential final chapter in a controversial lawsuit between the former Muscogee County Sheriff and city government. According to city attorney Clifton Fay, a Muscogee Count Superior Court judge ordered the council to pay this latest installment to lawyers representing former Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr.
