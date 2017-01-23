Columbus Girls Inc. collecting donations for Albany branch
While the Albany, GA branch of Girls Inc. was not damaged in the severe weather over the weekend , several of its members were impacted, and their families lost everything. Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, the Columbus chapter of Girls, Inc. will collect gently-used children's clothing and nonperishable food through Friday, Jan. 27 to donate to the Albany branch.
