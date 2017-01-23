Columbus Girls Inc. collecting donati...

Columbus Girls Inc. collecting donations for Albany branch

While the Albany, GA branch of Girls Inc. was not damaged in the severe weather over the weekend , several of its members were impacted, and their families lost everything. Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, the Columbus chapter of Girls, Inc. will collect gently-used children's clothing and nonperishable food through Friday, Jan. 27 to donate to the Albany branch.

