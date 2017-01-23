Columbus forecast to add 1,500 jobs, a weaka housing market to heal

Brian Anderson, right, president and CEO of the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, welcomes people gathered Monday for the 2017 Georgia Economic Outlook luncheon at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. Billy Blanchard, retired president of Columbus Bank and Trust and current partner of Jordan-Blanchard Capital, left, and Benjamin C. Ayers, dean of the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia, presented the local and state forecasts at the event.

