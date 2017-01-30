There are on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 5 hrs ago, titled Columbus crime rate lowest in 10 years, FBI report shows. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

Crime in Columbus in 2016 dropped 15 percent in 2016 over 2015 numbers, the city announced in a release Monday. The overall crime rate is at its lowest level in over 10 years, and shows a 33 percent decrease in Part-One crimes since its height in 2009, when the city reported 15,606 Part-One crimes.

