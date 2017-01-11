Columbus Council may get more legal b...

Columbus Council may get more legal bills stemming from Pierce lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

While considering legal bills from former Sheriff John Darr's lawsuit against the city, Columbus Council learned that another round of fees may soon be forthcoming. City Attorney Clifton Fay told councilors that an attorney who represented former Superior Court Clerk Linda Pierce indicated in a court motion that he also intended to pursue payment from the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M... 1 hr Will Dockery 14
Muscogee Creek Indian History (Part One) (Mar '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 26
Clapp's Factory of Old Columbus (Jun '15) 2 hr Will Dockery 12
News Frozen fountains around Fountain City 2 hr Will Dockery 6
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 2 hr Will Dockery 3,539
Word Association (May '15) 8 hr _Zoey_ 501
News Man dies day after sustaining head injury durin... 9 hr Woody GJ 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,789 • Total comments across all topics: 277,832,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC