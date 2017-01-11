Columbus Council may get more legal bills stemming from Pierce lawsuit
While considering legal bills from former Sheriff John Darr's lawsuit against the city, Columbus Council learned that another round of fees may soon be forthcoming. City Attorney Clifton Fay told councilors that an attorney who represented former Superior Court Clerk Linda Pierce indicated in a court motion that he also intended to pursue payment from the city.
