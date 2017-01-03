Columbus avoids traffic deaths during...

Columbus avoids traffic deaths during holiday that left 11 dead in Georgia

The city of Columbus avoided a traffic fatality during the Christmas holiday travel period but there were 11 traffic deaths across the state, authorities said. The Motor Squad/Bike Patrol at the Columbus Police Department noted the results of a traffic detail with reducing injuries on the roadway.

