Columbus avoids traffic deaths during holiday that left 11 dead in Georgia
The city of Columbus avoided a traffic fatality during the Christmas holiday travel period but there were 11 traffic deaths across the state, authorities said. The Motor Squad/Bike Patrol at the Columbus Police Department noted the results of a traffic detail with reducing injuries on the roadway.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|6 min
|Will Dockery
|3,368
|How does Columbus rank among the most sinful ci...
|9 min
|Mystery Machine
|3
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|15 min
|Will Dockery
|3,321
|Dennis Beck quote from 2006
|36 min
|Will Dockery
|13
|Columbus mayor announces events to commemorate ...
|13 hr
|GJ Porgie
|2
|Storms dump 4.5 inches of rain on Columbus area
|13 hr
|GJ Porgie
|2
|Police: Columbus woman who reported her car sto...
|16 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|2
