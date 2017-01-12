Columbus attorney describes police incident he believes led to mana s death
The attorney representing the family of the 30-year-old Columbus man who died after a struggle with Columbus police officers gave an account of the incident Friday morning in an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer . Attorney Stacey Jackson said the family is considering filing a lawsuit against the city about early Monday's Moss Drive arrest, which remains under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
