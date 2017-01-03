Columbus agencies awarded $1.4 millio...

Columbus agencies awarded $1.4 million for homeless housing programs

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The push to end homelessness in Columbus is moving forward with the help of $1.4 million recently awarded to local agencies. The "Continuum of Care" grants, issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, are part of a national effort to support "higher performing local programs that have proven most effective in meeting their local challenges," according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Will Dockery 3,392
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 2 hr Will Dockery 68
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 6 hr Will Dockery 3,403
Clapp's Factory of Old Columbus (Jun '15) 9 hr Will Dockery 4
Oyster Bay 18 hr Larry 3
News Columbus NAACP to hold 42nd Annual Freedom Fund... 18 hr Larry 1
News Sears and Kmart stores in Columbus are closing 18 hr Larry 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,555 • Total comments across all topics: 277,650,512

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC