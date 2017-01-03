Columbus agencies awarded $1.4 million for homeless housing programs

The push to end homelessness in Columbus is moving forward with the help of $1.4 million recently awarded to local agencies. The "Continuum of Care" grants, issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, are part of a national effort to support "higher performing local programs that have proven most effective in meeting their local challenges," according to a news release.

