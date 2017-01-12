City purchases former Club Majestic 4 years after fatal New Yeara s shooting

City purchases former Club Majestic 4...

The city of Columbus has finalized its purchase of a five-parcel site that includes the former Club Majestic where a Columbus State University student was killed four years ago. City Manager Isaiah Hugley made the announcement at a recent Winterfield community improvement meeting held at the Boys and Girls Club on Cusseta Road.

Will Dockery

“New poetry book coming soon”

Since: Dec 08

21,864

Columbus, GA

#2 5 hrs ago
I read earlier that the city would put a park in this space, right at the end of the new Brown Avenue Bridge, it would make a nice spot, and connection to the other revitalization efforts in the area.
