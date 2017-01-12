There are on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 8 hrs ago, titled City purchases former Club Majestic 4 years after fatal New Yeara s shooting. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

The city of Columbus has finalized its purchase of a five-parcel site that includes the former Club Majestic where a Columbus State University student was killed four years ago. City Manager Isaiah Hugley made the announcement at a recent Winterfield community improvement meeting held at the Boys and Girls Club on Cusseta Road.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.