City purchases former Club Majestic 4 years after fatal New Yeara s shooting
There are 1 comment on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 8 hrs ago, titled City purchases former Club Majestic 4 years after fatal New Yeara s shooting.
The city of Columbus has finalized its purchase of a five-parcel site that includes the former Club Majestic where a Columbus State University student was killed four years ago. City Manager Isaiah Hugley made the announcement at a recent Winterfield community improvement meeting held at the Boys and Girls Club on Cusseta Road.
I read earlier that the city would put a park in this space, right at the end of the new Brown Avenue Bridge, it would make a nice spot, and connection to the other revitalization efforts in the area.
