City lawsuits a bad idea from the start

City lawsuits a bad idea from the start

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Sheriff John Darr, Superior Court Clerk Linda Pierce, Marshal Greg Countryman and Municipal Court Clerk Vivian Creighton Bishop filed suit in 2014 against the city as a whole, and some of its officials individually, on grounds that the plaintiffs' budgets were inadequate for the fulfillment of the duties of their respective offices. They also alleged that the budgeting process itself was improper and possibly in violation of the city charter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 4 min George John 106
The Bishops 11 min Rch 1
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Larry 3,456
Clapp's Factory of Old Columbus (Jun '15) Sun Will Dockery 6
News Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson. Sun Will Dockery 1
Columbus Topix forum is getting boring Sun Rusty 2
News Tian Xu hits sweet notes with her blossoming vi... Sun Wilfred 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,227 • Total comments across all topics: 277,756,398

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC