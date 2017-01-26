Child injured in 2-vehicle accident o...

Child injured in 2-vehicle accident on Thomas St.

13 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Columbus police responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries Sunday morning at about 11:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Thomas Street. Officials could not confirm the number of people involved in the accident, but say a child was injured and sent for treatment on an ambulance.

