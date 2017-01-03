Casino gambling legislation hot topic for Columbus-area lawmakers as session begins
Rep. Calvin Smyre, D-Columbus, is starting his 43 rd year in the Georgia General Assembly, making him the longest serving member. When the Georgia General Assembly session starts on Monday, one of the issues in front of the state's lawmakers will be whether to allow voters to decide on casino gambling.
