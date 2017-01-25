Calvary Christian coaches, athletes t...

Calvary Christian coaches, athletes to mentor boys at south Columbus schools

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Baseball players and coaches from Calvary Christian School on Old Moon Road in Columbus will be mentoring students at two south Columbus schools Friday afternoon. The coaches and students will be at Dorothy Heights Elementary and Baker Middle School in the afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 3 hr The Real Zod 3,860
News Butch Anthony puts his mark on classic Bo Bartl... 3 hr The Real Zod 14
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 3 hr The Real GJ Zod 43
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 3 hr The Real GJ Zod 303
News City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf... 3 hr The Real GJ Zod 19
News Severe weather, tornadoes possible in Chattahoo... 3 hr The Real GJ Zod 52
News Tompkins defeats Darr for Muscogee County sheriff 10 hr Dell Gamble. 7
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,107 • Total comments across all topics: 278,261,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC