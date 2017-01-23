Boys and Girls Clubs launch new reading program at north and south locations
Todd Daniels, executive vice president, global chief risk officer and chief actuary at Aflac, reads "Pete the Cat: I Love My White Shoes" to second-graders at the Boys & Girls Clubs in north Columbus, while his wife, Anne, sits with the group. The couple recently launched a "Read with Me - Learn to Read, Love to Read" program at two club locations.
