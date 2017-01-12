Boy Scouts troop leader on verge of having mentored 100 Eagle Scouts
It's the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, with only 5 percent of scouts reaching the lauded level, but the BSA's Chattahoochee Council has a scoutmaster on the verge of seeing the 100th boy he has mentored become an Eagle Scout. And the council wants the Eagle Board of Review conducted Thursday, starting at 6:30 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church, to double as a reunion for all scouts influenced by Fred Sieg, 74, a retired U.S. Army captain, who has been a scoutmaster in Columbus for 45 years.
