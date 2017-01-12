Boy Scouts troop leader on verge of h...

Boy Scouts troop leader on verge of having mentored 100 Eagle Scouts

It's the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, with only 5 percent of scouts reaching the lauded level, but the BSA's Chattahoochee Council has a scoutmaster on the verge of seeing the 100th boy he has mentored become an Eagle Scout. And the council wants the Eagle Board of Review conducted Thursday, starting at 6:30 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church, to double as a reunion for all scouts influenced by Fred Sieg, 74, a retired U.S. Army captain, who has been a scoutmaster in Columbus for 45 years.

