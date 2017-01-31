Boy Scouts transgender policy change a little to no effecta on Columbus area
The Boy Scouts of America's announcement that transgender children now are allowed to be members "will have little to no effect on our local program," the Columbus area's Boy Scouts leader said Tuesday. "Local packs and troops will still be able to maintain their right to have membership that reflects their religious doctrine," Anthony Berger, the chief executive officer for the Chattahoochee Council of Boy Scouts, told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email.
