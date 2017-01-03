Bottled water was hot item as residen...

Bottled water was hot item as residents prepare for possible snow

13 hrs ago

With the temperature plunging and a chance of snow on Saturday, some Columbus shoppers made a run on bottled water and other items Friday at the Piggly Wiggly on 13th Street . Willi Mark grabbed a case of bottled water and some milk before she left the 1359 13th St. market.

