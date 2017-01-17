Bare Roots Farmacy restaurant close to opening in downtown Columbus
New downtown Columbus restaurant Bare Roots Farmacy is less than a month from opening and owner Olivia Amos is already expanding the dining options. Bare Roots is slated to open the middle of next month at 105 12th Street on what is quickly becoming an off Broadway restaurant row.
