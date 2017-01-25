Attorney Stacey Jackson will not repr...

Attorney Stacey Jackson will not represent family of man who died after arrest by CPD

6 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

COLUMBUS, GA Attorney Stacey Jackson has confirmed that he will no longer represent the family of 30-year-old Hector Arreloa, who was injured during an arrest and later died at the hospital . Hector passed away on Jan. 10 a day after he resisted officers' efforts to arrest him, according to an investigation.

