Attorney Stacey Jackson will not represent family of man who died after arrest by CPD
COLUMBUS, GA Attorney Stacey Jackson has confirmed that he will no longer represent the family of 30-year-old Hector Arreloa, who was injured during an arrest and later died at the hospital . Hector passed away on Jan. 10 a day after he resisted officers' efforts to arrest him, according to an investigation.
