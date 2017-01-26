As GA lawmakers push legalized gambling, Columbus pushes for casino
State lawmakers in Georgia are negotiating a compromise to allow gambling state-wide, and open two resort casinos one in Atlanta, and the other, perhaps in Columbus. If approved, the state would create a new gaming commission, similar to the one in Nevada.
