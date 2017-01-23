Arrest made in murder of Bobby Seawri...

Arrest made in murder of Bobby Seawright Jr.

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Bobby Seawright Jr. was shot dead early Saturday. His friends and family gathered together for a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening in front of Columbus High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Debt 2 hr Liberty 5
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 4 hr Will Dockery 283
News City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf... 4 hr Will Dockery 7
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 5 hr Will Dockery 3,840
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 6 hr Will Dockery 32
News Severe weather, tornadoes possible in Chattahoo... 10 hr General Rocky 44
News Music promoter files complaints against Columbu... Sun General Zod 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,940 • Total comments across all topics: 278,206,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC