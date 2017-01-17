Armed robbery reported at food mart o...

Armed robbery reported at food mart on Warm Springs Road

Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects involved in the armed robbery that occurred Wednesday night at the UR Choice Food Mart. An officer was called to the business at 2116 Warm Springs Road at 9:09 p.m Wednesday to investigate the armed robbery after its alarm sounded.

#1 7 hrs ago
Another armed robbery to add to the rapes and murders the citizens of Columbus experience everyday.
Ever wonder why this town is such a sh*thole?
