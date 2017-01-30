Anything but quiet
There are 1 comment on the LaGrange Daily News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Anything but quiet.
Local bars and venues were far from quiet this weekend as they welcomed bands popular around the region to entertain crowds ready shake off reminders of the week.
#1 8 hrs ago
See...... exactly as I've been saying. The local music scene is hot and hopping.
Thank you will Dockery and all others
Long live Shadowville!!
