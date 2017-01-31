Actor Hal Holbrook says Trump is trying to a distort the American dreama
There are 2 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 3 hrs ago, titled Actor Hal Holbrook says Trump is trying to a distort the American dreama. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:
For more than half a century, Hal Holbrook has played the role of Mark Twain, which he will bring to the Springer Opera House stage Friday night. Holbrook, who will be 92 in two weeks and is a star of stage and screen, has strong political views similar to Twain, a 19th century American writer, publisher, lecturer, humorist and entrepreneur.
#1 3 hrs ago
What do you expect from an old SOB that has doled a living by playing an actual author who was a crusty old SOB himself.
Election over.
Trump wins.
We prosper.
Butt hurts cry about it.
Instead of crying about it I'm going to celebrate at Del Ranch and maybe some hardcore if I can pick some up there.
#2 2 hrs ago
Hal Holbrook still performing at age 92 is pretty amazing, and an inspiration for us all.
