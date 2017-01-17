Acting Troupe of Lambert to Bring James and the Giant Peach to the Stage

After winning second place in the GHSA 7-AAAAAAA regional one-act competition with James and the Giant Peach, The Acting Troupe of Lambert is thrilled to be bringing their full version performance of this title to the local community in early February. Based on author Roald Dahl 's fantastical tale of a boy, his insect friends, and their amazing journey across the ocean on a giant piece of fruit, this is musical for the whole family to enjoy! This delightful adaptation includes original music by Tony Award nominated lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and book by Timothy McDonald .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.