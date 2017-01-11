A break veterans have earned

A break veterans have earned

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

State Rep. Richard Smith, R-Columbus, had, and has, the right idea. He's had the right idea for a dozen years now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (May '15) 49 min Will Dockery 502
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 52 min Will Dockery 3,541
News Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M... 8 hr Will Dockery 14
Muscogee Creek Indian History (Part One) (Mar '15) 8 hr Will Dockery 26
Clapp's Factory of Old Columbus (Jun '15) 8 hr Will Dockery 12
News Frozen fountains around Fountain City 8 hr Will Dockery 6
News Man dies day after sustaining head injury durin... 15 hr Woody GJ 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,533 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC