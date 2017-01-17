911 call from Hector Arreola the morn...

911 call from Hector Arreola the morning of his altercation with Columbus police officers

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released the two 911 calls that Hector Arreola made in the early morning hours of January 9 before an incident with police officers. Arreola died of injuries the following day.

