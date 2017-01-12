3 CPD officers involved in arrest that led to man's death
Details are surfacing as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation looks into how a Columbus man died after being detained by local police . Officials have now confirmed a third officer also was at the scene on Moss Drive.
