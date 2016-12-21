What will 2017 hold for downtown Columbus redevelopment?
There are 4 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled What will 2017 hold for downtown Columbus redevelopment?. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:
As 2016 closes and a new year is less than a week away, it is a good time to look into the crystal ball. This has been a banner year for downtown Columbus as new businesses have opened and Columbus State University has finished the Frank D. Brown Hall and many of the education classes will be moving from the main campus to the corner of 12th Street and Broadway.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
A new hoteI was hearing about.
|
#2 6 hrs ago
But still no quality music in Columbus, only open mic karaoke and that is even sub standard.
|
#3 6 hrs ago
I beg to differ...
Sandy Madaris is a world class talent right here in our home town...
|
#4 6 hrs ago
Sandy sucks
Add her to the video!!!!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatal car accident in Smiths Station (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Haystack Calhoun
|49
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Haystack Calhoun
|3,219
|Open Mic Karaoke on Broadway
|4 hr
|Harry Haskell
|2
|No Serenity Poem
|4 hr
|Brian Mallard
|4
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|5 hr
|Search Services
|6
|Can we add Henry Conley....
|6 hr
|Larry Hardy
|1
|What the singing talent is like in Columbus
|6 hr
|Lawrence Hardy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC