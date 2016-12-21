'Totes 2 Tots' collecting suitcases for GA foster care children
COLUMBUS, GA The number of foster children is on the rise in the state of Georgia with more than 13,000 children in this system this year up from 11,000 last year. A suitcase drive called "Totes 2 tots" is once again collecting new or gently used suitcases and bags to help these kids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
