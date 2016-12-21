There are on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 18 hrs ago, titled Some wild guesses about what 2017 might have in store. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

You knew some of the big stories were coming. If anyone was surprised that John Darr lost the sheriff's race, they were not paying attention to the events around it.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.