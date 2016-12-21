Some wild guesses about what 2017 mig...

Some wild guesses about what 2017 might have in store

There are 3 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 18 hrs ago, titled Some wild guesses about what 2017 might have in store. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

You knew some of the big stories were coming. If anyone was surprised that John Darr lost the sheriff's race, they were not paying attention to the events around it.

Will Dockery

“Shadowville All-Stars”

Since: Dec 08

#1 17 hrs ago
Hoping 2017 will be the best ever for us all!
GJ Porgie

#3 12 hrs ago
Peace and love to all
Frank Keller

#4 8 hrs ago
Media sensationalizing Trump, protests against Trump, scandals involving Trump. Will Dockery's continued trolling of Topix Forums, spamming every thread with music scene nonsense. Citizens of Columbus rallying against the Mayor, the council, and the school board, while often making themselves look like the podunk illiterates that they are. Fighting and arguing between Republicans and Democrats. You know - same as 2016.
