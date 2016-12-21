Seawright Family: Evil wona t take away joy after son killed by gun violence

Family and friends gathered around the flag pole at the top of the steps to Columbus High School Wednesday night Dec. 21, 2016, for a candlelight vigil for Bobby Seawright Jr. Bobby and Angela Seawright speak of their son Bobby and thank all those gathered at the candlelight vigil at Columbus High School in remembrance of their son on Wednesday Dec. 21, 2016. Bobby and Angela Seawright speak of their son Bobby and thank all those gathered at the candlelight vigil at Columbus High School in remembrance of their son on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.