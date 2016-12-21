Salary story stranger, but no clearer
Almost three months after a fateful closed session of Columbus Council in which substantial pay raises for city officials were discussed, debated and ultimately rescinded, the public knows little more about the episode now than then. What we suspected then, and have scant reason to think differently about now, is that the city's handling of the whole issue was stunningly inept.
