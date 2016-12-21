Road widening project causes Talbotton Rd. closure in Columbus
COLUMBUS, GA Work is continuing on the Talbotton Road widening project as contractors are scheduled to work daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. starting Monday, Dec. 19 until Friday, Dec. 23. Weather permitting, contractors will be installing a lane closure to continue the installation of a storm drain located in the eastbound shoulder between Spring Circle North and South. Work under the westbound lane of Warm Springs Road between Crestview Drive and Woodruff Road will require a lane closure continues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the best Coffee House in Columbus? (May '15)
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|23
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|5 hr
|Will Dockery
|18
|House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016
|8 hr
|Will Dockery
|34
|Muscogee Creek Indian History (Part One) (Mar '15)
|10 hr
|Will Dockery
|15
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|10 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,329
|Fatal car accident in Smiths Station (Aug '15)
|14 hr
|Will Dockery
|42
|Suzanne Vega as Carson McCullers
|Fri
|Will Dockery
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC