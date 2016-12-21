Road widening project causes Talbotton Rd. closure in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA Work is continuing on the Talbotton Road widening project as contractors are scheduled to work daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. starting Monday, Dec. 19 until Friday, Dec. 23. Weather permitting, contractors will be installing a lane closure to continue the installation of a storm drain located in the eastbound shoulder between Spring Circle North and South. Work under the westbound lane of Warm Springs Road between Crestview Drive and Woodruff Road will require a lane closure continues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.