Property in hand, RAM Hotels moves forward with downtown Columbus project
There are 1 comment on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Property in hand, RAM Hotels moves forward with downtown Columbus project. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:
Brothers Matt and Rinkesh of the Columbus-based RAM Hotels describe the new AC Hotel that is planned for the 1200 block of Broadway RAM Hotels Executive Vice President Matt Patel, left, and President Rinkesh Patel pose in front of the downtown Raymond Rowe building they purchased last week to make way for an AC Hotel. For almost a year, Columbus hotel developers Rinkesh and Matt Patel have been working to bring an exclusive Marriott-branded hotel to downtown Columbus.
#2 Wednesday Dec 21
This will really bring some changes downtown/.....
