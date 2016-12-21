Police: Man charged with DUI after cr...

Police: Man charged with DUI after crashing into Buena Vista Road home

10 hrs ago

Authorities said Robert Louis Parnell, 66, of Columbus was under influence of drugs when he lost control of the 2014 Buick LaCrosse he was driving and crashed into a home, telephone pole and vehicle on Buena Vista Road Thursday afternoon. He was arrested on the scene and charged with DUI, violating rules for driving on laned roadways and striking a stationary object.

