Police: Columbus woman who reported h...

Police: Columbus woman who reported her car stolen actually set it on fire

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A Columbus woman set fire to her own vehicle and abandoned it before making a false report Dec. 21 claiming that it had been stolen, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Deborah Ann Jackson, 47, pleaded not guilty to first-degree arson and false report of a crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Fred Rogers 3,301
News Some wild guesses about what 2017 might have in... 2 hr Frank Keller 3
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 5 hr GJ Porgie 50
Quoting Josh Green on the Local Music scene (Feb '14) 5 hr GJ Porgie 76
News House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016 5 hr GJ Porgie 67
News Concealed Carry or Open Carry? Which Is Better? 15 hr Iron Words 11
News DJ Roonie G having a New Yeara s Eve party at T... 20 hr Will Dockery 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,894 • Total comments across all topics: 277,502,750

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC