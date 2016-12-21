Police: Columbus woman who reported her car stolen actually set it on fire
A Columbus woman set fire to her own vehicle and abandoned it before making a false report Dec. 21 claiming that it had been stolen, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Deborah Ann Jackson, 47, pleaded not guilty to first-degree arson and false report of a crime.
