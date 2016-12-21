Police: Columbus woman claimed loaded gun, meth found during traffic stop
A 34-year-old Columbus woman claimed ownership of the loaded gun, meth and pills authorities found Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop near Harrison Avenue, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Stephanie Hays, who was identified as the passenger, and Daniel Lloyd, who was identified as her boyfriend and the driver, were arrested at the scene and booked into the Muscogee County Jail following the incident.
