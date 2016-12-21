Muscogee Co. Coroner weighs in on a deadly year in the Valley
It started in early January with the brutal murder of three family members in Upatoi, which led to a widespread investigation. Raheam Gibson, Jervarceay Tapley, and Rufus Burks are all accused of breaking into Gloria Short's Upatoi home, killing her, her son Caleb Short, and her 11-year-old granddaughter, Gianna Lindsey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|5 min
|Brainiac
|3,348
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|20 min
|Brandi Brannon
|26
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|28 min
|Brainiac
|3,275
|Muscogee Creek Indian History (Part One) (Mar '15)
|29 min
|Jimmy the Greek
|25
|House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016
|31 min
|Jimmy the Greek
|59
|Old Martin Theatre, Columbus GA (Mar '14)
|1 hr
|Jimmy the Greek
|22
|Quoting Josh Green on the Local Music scene (Feb '14)
|8 hr
|Will Dockery
|61
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC