Midtown Columbus Checkers reopens
There are 1 comment on the WTOC-TV Savannah story from Friday Dec 23, titled Midtown Columbus Checkers reopens. In it, WTOC-TV Savannah reports that:
COLUMBUS, GA If you love burgers, shakes, and fries - you're in luck if you are in the Midtown Columbus area. The Florida-based fast food chain restaurant was closed for nearly a year and underwent renovations prior to opening Friday.
“Shadowville All-Stars”
Since: Dec 08
21,307
#1 11 hrs ago
Good news, as this location was often a favorite for some late night fast food dining.
