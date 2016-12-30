Memorial-Mercer med school partnershi...

Memorial-Mercer med school partnership helps young docs find family medicine careers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Dr. Robert 'Butch' Pallay, Memorial Health program director of Family Medicine Residency and Mercer University professor and chair of the Department of Family Medicine Dr. Daniel Gordon, chief resident of Family Medicine at Memorial Health. Gordon is one of the first Mercer University medical students to take advantage of the accelerated learning residency program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 2 hr Will Dockery 3,296
News House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016 2 hr Will Dockery 66
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 2 hr Will Dockery 49
Quoting Josh Green on the Local Music scene (Feb '14) 3 hr Will Dockery 75
News Some wild guesses about what 2017 might have in... 3 hr Will Dockery 1
News Concealed Carry or Open Carry? Which Is Better? 7 hr Iron Words 11
News DJ Roonie G having a New Yeara s Eve party at T... 12 hr Will Dockery 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,096 • Total comments across all topics: 277,494,862

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC