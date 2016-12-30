Memorial-Mercer med school partnership helps young docs find family medicine careers
Dr. Robert 'Butch' Pallay, Memorial Health program director of Family Medicine Residency and Mercer University professor and chair of the Department of Family Medicine Dr. Daniel Gordon, chief resident of Family Medicine at Memorial Health. Gordon is one of the first Mercer University medical students to take advantage of the accelerated learning residency program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,296
|House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|66
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|49
|Quoting Josh Green on the Local Music scene (Feb '14)
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|75
|Some wild guesses about what 2017 might have in...
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Concealed Carry or Open Carry? Which Is Better?
|7 hr
|Iron Words
|11
|DJ Roonie G having a New Yeara s Eve party at T...
|12 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC