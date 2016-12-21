Making preservation affordable

Making preservation affordable

For half a century, the Historic Columbus Foundation has gone about the often thankless mission of preserving some of this city's irreplaceable sites, restoring others to their former grandeur, and saving still others from collapse or demolition. In partnership with other local, state and national organizations - Uptown Columbus, the Bradley-Turner Foundation, the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, Historic Linwood Foundation, both the Georgia and National Trusts for Historic Preservation just a few among them - HCF has made this community's rich history a major part of its appeal, esthetically, educationally and economically.

