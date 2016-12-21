Looking Back

Looking Back

Police today found small bits of a plastic explosive which they believe caused damage Friday night at the home of Mrs. J. P. Norris near downtown Columbus. The explosion, believed to have occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday, blew nearly all the glass from 14 windows in the front and on one side of the two-story house.

