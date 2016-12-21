Judge and public safety agencies celebrate twenty five years of brightening Christmas for children
Several public safety departments joined together Tuesday in an effort coordinated by Columbus Recorder's Court Judge Michael Cielinski to deliver toys,teddy bears, and other gifts to several area agencies and hospitals. This is the 25th year Cielinski has organized the effort, which has become a holiday tradition for many of the participants.
