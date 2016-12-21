Healthy habits important for the holi...

Healthy habits important for the holiday season

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WALB-TV Albany

COLUMBUS, GA With Christmas Day on Sunday and less than a week away from 2017, athletic trainers in the Fountain City want everyone to be mindful of healthy habits this season. It's an early morning start for gym-goers at Orange Theory Fitness on Whitesville Road, and yes, there are people getting in their workouts before sitting down for Christmas Eve dinner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of... 4 hr interesting 22
News Anti-cyberbullying show coming to Columbus this... 11 hr Wilfred 43
News Pansy Partners 12 hr Willis 2
Carson McCullers news Sun Will Dockery 11
News Black Art in America Gallery draws visitors fro... Sun Will Dockery 1
Muscogee Creek Indian History (Part One) (Mar '15) Sun Will Dockery 16
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) Sun Will Dockery 3,189
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,208 • Total comments across all topics: 277,350,360

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC