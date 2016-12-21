Greater Shady Grove congregation makes a fresh start at new location
As one of the first black congregations in Columbus, Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church worshiped out of a brick building on Second Avenue for more than a century. Now, the 153-year-old congregation - founded in the heat of the Civil War - has moved its ministry to another location where it will usher in the New Year with a fresh start.
