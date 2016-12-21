Four hot wings short, man breaks grandma's dishes after he was promised more
A Columbus man was jailed late Monday after he started breaking dishes when his grandmother served him six wings but had promised him 10 pieces of the spicy chicken, police said during a Tuesday Recorder's Court hearing. Sebain Johnson, 17, pleaded not guilty to one count of criminal trespass in the 10:45 p.m. dispute at his grandmother's home on Ross Avenue.
